Olympic Committee CENSORS podcast critical of Raygun

IOC shuts down the latest Opposition Podcast episode on YouTube, citing copyright, as the fallout from the divisive Australian breakdancer continues.

  By Rebel News
  September 05, 2024
  News

The International Olympic Committee (IOC) has censored an episode of Rebel News’ Opposition Podcast following a copyright claim regarding footage of Australian breakdancer Rachel Gunn, infamously known as “Raygun.”

The footage, originally aired on the Australian TV show The Project, was a brief part of Raygun's first interview after her performance at the Paris Olympics, where she scored zeroes across the board in her routine, drawing widespread criticism.

The podcast episode, hosted by Avi Yemini, Rukshan Fernando, and featuring guest Sean Masters, discussed Raygun’s awkward interview and the cultural commentary surrounding it, including the rise of woke culture. In their discussion, short clips of Raygun’s amateurish dance moves, as broadcasted by The Project, were included under "fair use."

Despite this, YouTube removed the episode following the IOC's copyright claim, citing protection of Olympic footage.

However, the IOC’s move is contentious, with some noting how non-critical mainstream media outlets have been allowed to feature the same footage without issue.

Raygun's Olympics performance has sparked a significant debate over the inclusion of breakdancing in future Olympic Games.

Critics argue that the event's failure to captivate audiences, as exemplified by Raygun's routine, might lead the IOC to reconsider breakdancing's place in the prestigious lineup of sports.

  By Avi Yemini

