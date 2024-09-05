Olympic Committee CENSORS podcast critical of Raygun

By Avi Yemini Sign up for Rebel News Australia! Get updates on Rebel News coverage in Australia delivered straight to your inbox so you never miss a story! Sign Up E-transfer (Canada):

The International Olympic Committee (IOC) has censored an episode of Rebel News’ Opposition Podcast following a copyright claim regarding footage of Australian breakdancer Rachel Gunn, infamously known as “Raygun.”

The footage, originally aired on the Australian TV show The Project, was a brief part of Raygun's first interview after her performance at the Paris Olympics, where she scored zeroes across the board in her routine, drawing widespread criticism.

🚨 According to the Aussie Olympic chief, SEXISM is the real reason Raygun embarrassed Australia, not her pathetic “breakdancing”



Wokism is a mental illnesspic.twitter.com/WZHLa9Wuk8 — Avi Yemini (@OzraeliAvi) August 11, 2024

The podcast episode, hosted by Avi Yemini, Rukshan Fernando, and featuring guest Sean Masters, discussed Raygun’s awkward interview and the cultural commentary surrounding it, including the rise of woke culture. In their discussion, short clips of Raygun’s amateurish dance moves, as broadcasted by The Project, were included under "fair use."

Despite this, YouTube removed the episode following the IOC's copyright claim, citing protection of Olympic footage.

🇦🇺 Who did we send?



Raygun, a 36-year-old full-time lecturer at Sydney's Macquarie University, completed a PhD in breaking culture and is a lecturer in media, creative arts, literature and language.



Now it all makes sense

pic.twitter.com/fzNsN6ATQD — Avi Yemini (@OzraeliAvi) August 10, 2024

However, the IOC’s move is contentious, with some noting how non-critical mainstream media outlets have been allowed to feature the same footage without issue.

Raygun's Olympics performance has sparked a significant debate over the inclusion of breakdancing in future Olympic Games.

Australian Olympic "athlete" Raygun's disastrous breakdancing performance at the Olympics was so cringe-inducing that it single-handedly annihilated the "sport's" chances of appearing at the 2028 Los Angeles games.



The International Olympic Committee removed breakdancing from… pic.twitter.com/FLJfgFfpkp — Ian Miles Cheong (@stillgray) August 12, 2024

Critics argue that the event's failure to captivate audiences, as exemplified by Raygun's routine, might lead the IOC to reconsider breakdancing's place in the prestigious lineup of sports.