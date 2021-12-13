Rebel News Banner Ad - Rebel News Christmas Sale

Are we in an Omicron panic or not? Roxham Road asylum seekers still allowed into Canada

Alexa Lavoie recently visited the notorious illegal border crossing at Roxham Road, linking New York with Quebec.

  • By Rebel News
  • December 13, 2021

On the latest episode of Rebel Roundup, David Menzies spoke to Alexa Lavoie about her latest trip to Roxham Road.

This is an excerpt from the full episode of Rebel Roundup.

