Omicron variant: From announcement to trendy to 48 hours

On last night's episode of The Ezra Levant Show, we looked at how the Omicron variant of COVID-19 is already encouraging countries to shut their borders and reinstate lockdowns and mask mandates.

Here's a bit of what Ezra had to say:

“So how did doctors around the world suddenly know they had the Omicron variant? “Seriously — how did they know? Did they have a special test to find it? What was the test? Or did they just decide that it was Omicron? I’m open to an answer for that. It’s just quite something that this all went from announcement to fashion trend in about 48 hours. “Not just that, but politicians went into full panic mode immediately. Almost as if on cue. “Israel, one of the most vaccinated places in the world, so vaxxed that if you have only two doses, you’re considered to be a dirty unvaxxed person, they literally banned every single person from all around the world from flying to Israel. Forget about the tourism industry, people making pilgrimages or vacations. Just plain old people visiting family, doing business. Imagine shutting down your entire country. Wasn’t being vaxxed supposed to end the lockdowns, not make them more extreme?”

This is just an excerpt from the full Ezra Levant Show.

