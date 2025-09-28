One B.C. Party exposes 'reconciliation industry' with doc

The film highlights how UNDRIP does not benefit the average First Nations person.

  |   September 28, 2025   |   News Analysis   |   1 Comment

Dallas Brodie of One B.C. Party discusses their documentary, "Making a Killing," which exposes the "reconciliation industry." 

The film highlights how UNDRIP and DRIPA are impacting British Columbia, arguing that while these initiatives claim to support Indigenous people, yet the average First Nations person is not benefiting. 

Brodie states the documentary was created due to a lack of understanding regarding the agenda in B.C.

The film, featuring individuals like lawyer Rob Louie, highlights negative impacts of speaking out. It's expected in the second week of October and will run for 60 minutes.

Victoria's "Indigenous tax," a voluntary "reconciliation contribution fund" for property owners and businesses, is seen by some as a "white guilt tax" or "newcomer forever tax." There are fears it could become mandatory under an NDP government.

  • Bernhard Jatzeck
    commented 2025-09-28 21:41:55 -0400
    Have the B. C. Dippers ever “un-considered” a tax?