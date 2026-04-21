One Nation ties Labor as poll rocks major parties

A fresh survey has delivered a shock result, with One Nation drawing level with the Australian Labor Party on primary vote for the first time.

The poll, conducted by YouGov between April 14 and 21, shows Labor dropping three points to 27 per cent, while One Nation climbed two points to match it. The Coalition remains stalled at 20 per cent, while the Greens reached a record 14 per cent.

Despite Labor’s slump, Anthony Albanese would still lead his party to victory if an election were held now, with a 53–47 two-party-preferred advantage over the Coalition. One Nation also narrowed the gap, trailing Labor 52–48 on that measure.

YouGov’s Director of Public Data, Paul Smith, said the results highlight a deeper challenge for the opposition. “Labor would win an election today by a clear margin despite Labor’s primary vote being at its lowest since the last election,” he said. “The Coalition’s focus on immigration which One Nation are seen as best at handling, seems to have helped One Nation more than the Coalition.”

The data shows One Nation performing strongly among working-class, regional and older voters, even leading Labor on a two-party basis in Queensland and South Australia.

Cost-of-living pressures appear central to the shift. The poll found 63 per cent of working-class respondents had delayed or struggled to pay for healthcare. Among that group, 34 per cent backed One Nation, compared to 22 per cent for Labor and 16 per cent for the Coalition.

Albanese’s personal ratings have also taken a hit, with net satisfaction falling to minus 19 amid criticism over the government’s handling of the fuel crisis.

Meanwhile, energy policy remains a flashpoint. A majority of voters supported boosting fossil fuel production and building a 90-day fuel reserve, following comments from Chris Bowen about current supply levels.

Opposition Leader Angus Taylor trails Albanese as preferred prime minister, while One Nation leader Pauline Hanson lags overall but leads among key voter blocs.