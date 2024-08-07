One-third of Canadian workers nationwide are foreign born: StatCan

The Canadian Press / Sean Kilpatrick

A third of Canada’s workers are foreign-born, and a majority of the workforce in British Columbia will be born outside the country by 2041, a report by StatCan released yesterday said.

“The proportion of foreign-born individuals in the Canadian labour force has risen steadily since 2001 with international migratory increase being the main driver of Canadian population growth,” said a StatCan report. “In 2023 the proportion of foreign-born people in the Canadian labour force was 32 percent.”

The “Canadian Labour Force: What Will Happen Once Baby Boomers Retire?” report continues: “Changes to this proportion are strongly influenced by the number of immigrants and non-permanent residents admitted to Canada in the coming years… Admitting 500,000 permanent immigrants per year until 2041 would cause the foreign-born share of the labour force to rise steadily to 44 percent in 2041.”

More than two million foreigners were permitted into Canada last year, including just over a million foreign students, 766,250 migrant workers, and 471,550 landed immigrants, official estimates say: “A complete halt to temporary and permanent immigration as early as 2024 would result in the proportion of foreign-born individuals declining slowly between now and 2041, reaching 29 percent at the end of the projection,” the report reads.

Data shows that British Columbia and Ontario have the highest percent of foreign-born workers at 39 percent, then Alberta (31 percent), Manitoba (29 percent), Québec (23 percent), Saskatchewan (19.5 percent), Prince Edward Island (17 percent), Nova Scotia (14 percent), New Brunswick (11 percent) and Newfoundland and Labrador (6 percent).

Analysts have projected that by 2041, foreign-born workers will make up 50.1 percent of British Columbia’s workforce. Additionally, more than 40 percent of the workforce in Alberta, Manitoba, and Ontario will also be comprised of foreign-born workers.

The report also states that the “aging” of the labour force will come to an end once the baby boomer generation finishes retiring.

“From 2001 to 2021, this proportion doubled because of the large numbers of baby boomers turning 55, the age at which labour force participation rates begin to fall. In two decades, the proportion rose from 10.9% to 22.4%. The data then show the first decrease in this proportion from 2021 to 2023—from 22.4% to 21.8%.”

“Projections show that the proportion of people aged 55 and older would stabilize as the last baby boomers are turning 55 at the start of the 2020s. According to the reference scenario, the proportion of people aged 55 and older in the labour force would remain below 22.0% until 2036 and would reach 23.1% in 2041.”

The figures come after the Liberals’ reversal of a 2022 policy that allowed for millions of foreign students to work full-time hours in Canada, reports Blacklock's. The cap would later be reinstated in December of last year.