Ontario high school suspends student for flying pro-police flag

Carson Young, 17, loves his bright blue vintage Chevy pickup truck. And he also loves flying a stylized Canadian flag with a blue line running through the middle. The meaning behind this flag: to show support and solidarity for law enforcement.

And with good reason: many people in Carson’s family are police officers. And while there are indeed good and bad cops on the beat (just as there are good and bad lawyers, doctors, teachers, and journalists), in this day and age of the “defund the police” movement, the fact remains that without law enforcement officers, the law of the land would quickly devolve into the law of the jungle.

So, it was a shock for the Grade 12 student — and his parents — when Carson’s blue line flag generated a complaint from a teacher from a visiting school in Innisfil, Nantyre Shores Secondary School.

Even more shocking was that David Brooks, the milquetoast principal at Bradford High, actually looked upon the complaint as valid, as opposed to, oh… suggesting that the complaining teacher seek psychiatric help?

And wow, this pompous principal really took things seriously, indeed.

He demanded that Carson — who has never been a troublemaker — take down the flag or face suspension. And sure enough, he followed through with that threat by giving Carson a three-day suspension.

But why?

When we reached out to Carson’s mom, Kimberly, she said principal Babbling Brooks allegedly told her the problem with the flag is that it “isn’t inclusive enough.”

What the hell?

If you want to see diversity and inclusion, go to any police force in Canada. In fact, many police forces pursue affirmative action when hiring (translation: if you are a straight white male, your resume will be placed on the bottom of the pile.)

Indeed, like so many other schools, Bradford High hoists the LGBTQ rainbow flag every June. One could make an argument that this flag is non-inclusive in that it does not represent those who are heterosexual.

In fact, we asked principal Brooks what flags, symbols, insignias, logos, etc. are on the banned list. He would not or could not say. In fact he directed our questions to Simcoe County School Board Superintendent Dean Maltby, who was apparently too busy eating his ham sandwich to get back to us.

But Carson remains defiant and will not bend the knee to ludicrous cancel culture mobsters who want to kick him out of school. He continues to proudly fly the blue line flag from the back of his pickup, although he now removes it when he parks on school property just in case any more cop-haters take offence and complain.

And Carson has plenty of supporters.

A few dozen vehicles, most of them brandishing blue line flags, drove around the school as a show of solidarity for Carson and freedom of expression.

And get this: when my cameraman Lincoln and I ventured onto school property to yet again try to interview principal Brooks, this edu-crat was not amused. I’m not making this up, folks: this principal who hates the idea of pro-police flags flying on school property was so enraged that we were asking him impolite questions that he… called the cops!

That’s right. Visually supporting the police is some sort of hate crime in the eyes of principal Brooks. But when this social justice snowflake is offended by questions he doesn’t care for, he speed-dials 9-1-1.

Today’s letter, kids: H. For “hypocrisy.”