Ontario physician stripped of his medical license fights back

The ongoing case of former Ontario physician Dr. Mark Trozzi is more than just a legal battle; it could redefine the future of free expression and justice in Canada. A trailblazer in challenging the COVID narrative, Trozzi gained attention in May 2020 alongside David Menzies when they exposed the reality of empty hospitals, directly contradicting mainstream media and political claims of an overwhelmed healthcare system.

After a prolonged investigation by his regulator, the College of Physicians and Surgeons of Ontario (CPSO), a Disciplinary Tribunal ruled Trozzi guilty of professional misconduct for allegedly spreading misinformation and daring to write medical exemptions for patients pressured into taking the novel modified RNA COVID-19 vaccines. His lawyer, Michael Alexander, with over three decades of experience in constitutional and administrative law, is gearing up to present an appeal tomorrow, on October 8.

He argues that Trozzi's dissenting views fall under the protection of the Charter of Rights and Freedoms, highlighting a critical legal loophole: the CPSO lacked the authority to investigate doctors for opinions on non-legislated public health measures.

Interestingly, the hearing was unexpectedly shifted to a virtual format, at the same time that Trozzi and Alexander’s website, Justice for Medicine, was hacked — a move that disrupted their legal battle fundraising efforts.

Trozzi faces the continued revocation of his medical license and a hefty $100,000 fine for his crimes. The implications of this case extend beyond the courtroom, raising fundamental questions about the Canadian political landscape and the integrity of the judicial system. As skepticism regarding the COVID-19 response grows, it becomes clear that those labelled as dissenters have been right all along.

Interested viewers can follow this link to watch the proceedings as Alexander and Trozzi attempt to restore justice and free speech in Canada, using passcode 775651.