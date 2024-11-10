Opposition leader urges Australian government to rush social media ban by Christmas

The Opposition is pressing the government to introduce a social media ban for children under 16 by Christmas, with Peter Dutton urging the Prime Minister to expedite the legislation within the final two sitting weeks of parliament.

“The prime minister’s now talking about this next year, but I think it needs to be in before kids go on to Christmas holidays and into the new year, when they’re sitting around on their devices,” Dutton stated during a press conference in Richmond, Tasmania.

Australian state premiers brutally ratioed for their support of the under 16 ban on social media.@DavidCrisafulli @ChrisMinnsMP @PMalinauskasMP pic.twitter.com/ryngi3V14V — Nathan Livingstone (MilkBarTV) (@TheMilkBarTV) November 10, 2024

The proposed ban, is intended to keep children under 16 off platforms like Facebook and Instagram. Prime Minister Anthony Albanese recently confirmed that the legislation is in development, though the timeline may extend into next year.

Most I know are horrified by the disinformation bill … but some still say, ‘But I’m unsure what to think about the social media ban for kids ?’



Here’s why it’s bad.



1. When the state wants to expand their monitoring power over citizens, it starts off as ‘protecting kids’ or… — John Ruddick MLC (@JohnRuddick2) November 10, 2024

While the plan has the support of both sides of parliament, concerns over how the government would enforce the ban have raised public alarm over fears of a mandatory Digital ID system.

And there it is.



Under this Labor government, every Australian - regardless of their age - will be forced to provide their ID and other private details of themselves to social media companies.



Don’t say you were not warned.#NoAgeBan https://t.co/saYhJmYau5 — Ronni🧂Salt NowOnBlueSkySocial (@RonniSalt) November 10, 2024

Experts like UNSW academic Barney Tan, have also raised concerns. “What the Australian government is attempting to introduce is unprecedented in both the age barrier and the removal of parental consent options,” Tan remarked in a Sky News interview.

Tan highlighted the role of social media in young people’s lives, saying, “They use it for everything... Some of them get their news from social media, and I’m just concerned that’s going to be taken away.” He suggested a more balanced approach, urging that parents be given an active role in guiding their children’s social media use.

The Australian government wants to ban kids under 16 from using social media because a natural side effect is they will have to identify everyone that wants to access social media, not just kids.



When you combine that with the Misinformation Bill, it means they can trample free… https://t.co/aaPpiaFdmG — Rational Aussie (@rationalaussie) November 10, 2024

Tan also pointed out the significance of social media for self-expression. “When children film a TikTok video, for instance, it could be a means of self-expression. This ban effectively takes that away,” he said, cautioning that cutting off social media access entirely might not be the best solution.

The ban will be implemented 12 months post-passage, affecting a large number of youth, as 97 per cent currently use social media. However, enforcing the ban may face challenges, as seen in France, where teenagers easily found ways around age limits using VPNs.

If you're one of the "mums & dads" who has allegedly told this fool that they want the government to "take action to protect our kids", know this: YOU ARE A FAILURE AS A PARENT.

If you didn't set rules & boundaries for your children regarding their internet usage-that is on you. https://t.co/Gb0pK4Tkhw — Ms Smudge🐜🇦🇺 (@smudge_green) November 10, 2024

Communications Minister Michelle Rowland acknowledged the potential limitations, stating, “We can make a difference,” even if complete compliance proves challenging.

