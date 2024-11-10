Opposition leader urges Australian government to rush social media ban by Christmas

Coalition Leader Peter Dutton pushes for a holiday deadline on social media ban for under 16s despite public backlash.

  November 10, 2024

The Opposition is pressing the government to introduce a social media ban for children under 16 by Christmas, with Peter Dutton urging the Prime Minister to expedite the legislation within the final two sitting weeks of parliament.  

“The prime minister’s now talking about this next year, but I think it needs to be in before kids go on to Christmas holidays and into the new year, when they’re sitting around on their devices,” Dutton stated during a press conference in Richmond, Tasmania.  

The proposed ban, is intended to keep children under 16 off platforms like Facebook and Instagram. Prime Minister Anthony Albanese recently confirmed that the legislation is in development, though the timeline may extend into next year.  

While the plan has the support of both sides of parliament, concerns over how the government would enforce the ban have raised public alarm over fears of a mandatory Digital ID system.

Experts like UNSW academic Barney Tan, have also raised concerns. “What the Australian government is attempting to introduce is unprecedented in both the age barrier and the removal of parental consent options,” Tan remarked in a Sky News interview.  

Tan highlighted the role of social media in young people’s lives, saying, “They use it for everything... Some of them get their news from social media, and I’m just concerned that’s going to be taken away.” He suggested a more balanced approach, urging that parents be given an active role in guiding their children’s social media use.  

Tan also pointed out the significance of social media for self-expression. “When children film a TikTok video, for instance, it could be a means of self-expression. This ban effectively takes that away,” he said, cautioning that cutting off social media access entirely might not be the best solution.  

The ban will be implemented 12 months post-passage, affecting a large number of youth, as 97 per cent currently use social media. However, enforcing the ban may face challenges, as seen in France, where teenagers easily found ways around age limits using VPNs.  

Communications Minister Michelle Rowland acknowledged the potential limitations, stating, “We can make a difference,” even if complete compliance proves challenging.

