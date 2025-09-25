Ostrich cull is 'litmus test' for Conservative leaders

The saga of 400 birds at Universal Ostrich Farms is a “litmus test” for Conservative leaders, both provincial and federal, agreed the Buffalo Roundtable on this Wednesday's weekly Western Canadian focused livestream.

Hosts Sheila Gunn Reid and Lise Merle, along with political commentator Viva Frei, who joined this week's show, said the Canadian Food Inspection Agency's plan to cull the birds following a December 2024 outbreak of avian flu is the latest moral and ideological challenge for Conservative leaders across the country to grapple with.

Alberta Premier Danielle Smith's office is “watching what's unfolding here at the ostrich farm very closely,” said Sheila Gunn Reid, citing a source within the provincial government.

Smith, alongside Ontario Premier Doug Ford, both criticized the CFIA's planned cull of the birds — which have been seemingly recovered and healthy for nearly 250 days — at a joint press conference during a first ministers' meeting this summer.

“I know that the animals are important, but we need somebody speaking up for farmers in this moment,” said Lise. “And where is our federal agriculture minister?” she wondered, criticizing Minister Heath MacDonald for being “too busy” to deal with the issue that has dragged on for eight months.

The failure of the federal Conservative leadership to take a stand on the ostrich matter “is pathetic,” said Viva Frei. With Pierre Poilievre facing a leadership review in 2026, potential challengers could “grab a bullhorn” and get out to Universal Ostrich Farms and “stand with the people and demand (the CFIA) not go through with the cull.”

“The ostriches are the litmus test for the Conservative Party, is what you're saying Viva,” replied Lise. “That's a great point,” added Sheila, likening the moment to the 2022 anti-mandate Freedom Convoy protest.

“Pierre Poilievre showed up to support the truckers in person and guess who became the leader of the Conservative Party,” chimed in Lise. “We need to see this same Pierre Poilievre emerge onside these farmers in Edgewood, B.C. at this moment.”

Viva also said he sincerely believes “it's too late” for Poilievre, that he's already done “unsalvageable damage” to his reputation.

Among Lise's circle, she said grassroots Conservatives are “screaming at the top of their lungs for Pierre Poilievre to say something, to do something, to get involved in this moment.”

Failing to support the ostrich farmers in their standoff with the CFIA could shake support for the Conservative leader, she cautioned.

“The Liberals have been anti-science, anti-property rights and anti-reality for five long years with very little opposition,” Sheila said.

“So, you know, he could have come out real strong on the gun grab and real strong on the ostriches,” she continued, highlighting how the Conservatives should be able to focus on more than one issue at a time.