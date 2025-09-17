Ostrich farm claims military grade helicopters scouting farm
Universal Ostrich Farms seeks a Supreme Court appeal after another court loss. The CFIA maintains claims of a 'mutant' virus despite the flock's continued health.
Despite a recent legal setback, Universal Ostrich Farms in Edgewood, B.C., remains hopeful their 400 healthy ostriches will be spared.
The battle isn't over but the farmers, represented by @uasind have been granted their emergency stay order and are preparing for an appeal.
The battle isn’t over but the farmers, represented by @uasind
have been granted their emergency stay order and are preparing for an appeal.
More to come: https://t.co/ziF2wnLm2P pic.twitter.com/z6idySyCa8
The farm's exotic birds face a cull by the Canadian Food Inspection Agency (CFIA) after a Federal Court justice denied an emergency stay. Despite recovering from avian flu and being asymptomatic for 246 days, the flock's fate now rests on a Supreme Court appeal.
Rebel News interviewed Katie Pasitney, farm spokesperson and daughter of an owner. She discusses the family's struggles, limitations of American health officials, and their final legal hope: a crowdfunded Supreme Court request being prepared by their lawyer, Umar Sheikh.
BREAKING OSTRICH FARM NEWS:— Drea Humphrey (@DreaHumphrey) September 17, 2025
The Edgewood, B.C. farmers who have been trying to save their healthy herd from being senselessly slaughtered by Canada’s food inspection agency had a scare last night.
They claim two military helicopters flew over the ostriches while shining lights… pic.twitter.com/TLHyCxXsni
Pasitney also discusses court's acceptance of the CFIA's "mutant virus" claim and rejection of defence expert reports.
Nine months after initial PCR tests, and despite a six-month absence from the farm, Canada's deputy chief veterinarian, Cathy Furness, claims that upon re-examination, the flock's avian flu samples reveal a "novel reassortment" of the virus with "enhanced pathogenicity," describing it as "among the most virulent" strains.
