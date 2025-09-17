Ostrich farm claims military grade helicopters scouting farm

Universal Ostrich Farms seeks a Supreme Court appeal after another court loss. The CFIA maintains claims of a 'mutant' virus despite the flock's continued health.

Drea Humphrey
  |   September 17, 2025   |   News   |   Be the first to comment

Despite a recent legal setback, Universal Ostrich Farms in Edgewood, B.C., remains hopeful their 400 healthy ostriches will be spared.

The farm's exotic birds face a cull by the Canadian Food Inspection Agency (CFIA) after a Federal Court justice denied an emergency stay. Despite recovering from avian flu and being asymptomatic for 246 days, the flock's fate now rests on a Supreme Court appeal.

Rebel News interviewed Katie Pasitney, farm spokesperson and daughter of an owner. She discusses the family's struggles, limitations of American health officials, and their final legal hope: a crowdfunded Supreme Court request being prepared by their lawyer, Umar Sheikh.

Pasitney also discusses court's acceptance of the CFIA's "mutant virus" claim and rejection of defence expert reports.

Nine months after initial PCR tests, and despite a six-month absence from the farm, Canada's deputy chief veterinarian, Cathy Furness, claims that upon re-examination, the flock's avian flu samples reveal a "novel reassortment" of the virus with "enhanced pathogenicity," describing it as "among the most virulent" strains.

Please help Rebel News send Drea to report on the cruel ostrich cull in Edgewood, B.C.

Latest News

A shocking government-ordered ostrich cull is underway in Canada, leaving devastated farmers and outraged citizens demanding answers. The mainstream media refuses to tell the full story, but Rebel News is sending Drea Humphrey to report from the ground and expose the truth. Independent journalism like this depends on your support. Please donate here to help cover Drea's travel costs to get to and from the ostrich farm in Edgewood, British Columbia.

Amount
$
Donation frequency
DONATE

Drea Humphrey

B.C. Bureau Chief

Based in British Columbia, Drea Humphrey reports on Western Canada for Rebel News. Drea’s reporting is not afraid to challenge political correctness, or ask the tough questions that mainstream media tends to avoid.

Featured Stories

COMMENTS

Be the first to comment

Please check your e-mail for a link to activate your account.