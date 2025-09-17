Ostrich farm claims military grade helicopters scouting farm

Despite a recent legal setback, Universal Ostrich Farms in Edgewood, B.C., remains hopeful their 400 healthy ostriches will be spared.

The farm's exotic birds face a cull by the Canadian Food Inspection Agency (CFIA) after a Federal Court justice denied an emergency stay. Despite recovering from avian flu and being asymptomatic for 246 days, the flock's fate now rests on a Supreme Court appeal.

Rebel News interviewed Katie Pasitney, farm spokesperson and daughter of an owner. She discusses the family's struggles, limitations of American health officials, and their final legal hope: a crowdfunded Supreme Court request being prepared by their lawyer, Umar Sheikh.

Pasitney also discusses court's acceptance of the CFIA's "mutant virus" claim and rejection of defence expert reports.

Nine months after initial PCR tests, and despite a six-month absence from the farm, Canada's deputy chief veterinarian, Cathy Furness, claims that upon re-examination, the flock's avian flu samples reveal a "novel reassortment" of the virus with "enhanced pathogenicity," describing it as "among the most virulent" strains.