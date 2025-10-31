Ostrich Farm to Learn Supreme Court Decision Next Week: Appeal or Cull?

On October 31, the Supreme Court of Canada announced it will rule on Universal Ostrich Farms v. Canadian Food Inspection Agency on November 6.

The impending ruling will decide if the Edgewood, B.C. farm can appeal the dismissal of their attempt to overturn the CFIA's cull order. If permission is granted, a stay of execution on the ostrich flock would likely last through the appeal process, possibly into the new year.

If denied, the CFIA will kill almost 400 healthy ostriches. These birds, recovered from avian flu, are vital for antiviral antibody research, potentially leading to new COVID-19 and avian flu antibody therapeutics, according to U.S. health officials.

Since September 22, the CFIA, accompanied by the RCMP, has controlled the farm and nearby private property, holding birds despite an emergency stay order secured by the farm’s crowdfunded lawyer, Umar Sheikh. This intervention temporarily paused what many believe would have been the cull.

Shortly after the Supreme Court announced the application's rendering date, farm spokesperson Katie Pasitney posted on Facebook, "Not going to lie, I woke up this morning and my stomach sank a little bit. We need a world prayer right now. I walk in faith as my feet hit the ground each day, this story has already been written. The ending has been decided. We just need to believe."

Rebel News is deploying a team to the farm to capture what comes next.