Ostrich Update: Exotic birds expected to live through the week

On Tuesday's live stream, Sheila Gunn Reid and Lise Merle discussed the ongoing ostrich saga in Edgewood, B.C., where a flock of nearly 400 presumably healthy ostriches is expected to be culled following an order from the Canadian Food Inspection Agency (CFIA).

The farm owners are hoping the Supreme Court of Canada will allow them to appeal a lower court's decision which upheld the CFIA's cull order.

The order stems from an anonymous tip and PCR tests on just two birds that died almost one year ago — tests the CFIA claims showed H5N1 avian flu.

The farm owners, however, say the surviving flock is healthy, asymptomatic, and naturally immune after recovering nearly nine months ago.

As Rebel News journalist Drea Humphrey noted on social media, the ostriches are likely to remain alive at least for the next week.

OSTRICH FARM GOOD NEWS:



The birds are likely to live through this week!



Below are the Application for Leave to Appeal cases expected to receive judgments this week in Supreme Court. Universal Ostrich Farms Inc. v. Canadian Food Inspection Agency is not among them.



I confirmed…

Sheila elaborated on the current legal situation facing the farm owners as the cull order looms.

"This could change last minute, [but] officially, they're not going to make any decision about whether or not the farm will be granted leave, which will mean the birds can live on until the Supreme Court hears the case, or no leave and then [death] for the birds," she said.

"Typically a list like this is released the week prior to when a decision will be rendered. So far, so good, the birds will be OK this week it sounds like. Unless they sort of sneak something in under the wire," Sheila continued.

It is currently up to the Supreme Court to decide the next step, either moving forward with the cull order or allowing a full hearing for the farm owners.