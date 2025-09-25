Ostriches alive and well, but for how long?

The plight of 400 birds at a remote British Columbia farm took a twist this week, as a stay order prevented the birds' execution as the Canadian Food Inspection Agency and RCMP appeared close to carrying out the cull.

The Supreme Court stepped in, pausing the order while the farmers continue to search for a legal appeal in a process that has been ongoing since December 2024.

On Thursday's Rebel Roundup livestream, hosts Tamara Ugolini and Drea Humphrey discussed the next steps in the fight to save the birds from destruction.

“The birds are healthy and alive,” said Drea, who was embedded on the farm in Edgewood for several days, noting the birds have been asymptomatic for near 250 days now.

There was a “big celebration” when the Supreme Court granted the interim stay order, she said. However, “it's a very temporary pause,” she cautioned, adding the “CFIA gets to set the pace of that pause,” with a tentative deadline of October 2 currently scheduled, with the farmers then having two days to respond.

Given the government resources at the disposal of the CFIA, Drea said she's doubtful the agency waits until next month. “They're on the property right now,” she explained. “They knew the farm was going to be pursuing what they're pursuing,” Drea said, detailing the amount of preparation the authorities have already done at the southeastern B.C. farm.

Despite the Supreme Court stay order directing the CFIA not to continue its preparations, officers were “climbing on ladders to, it appears, disconnect the cameras that we've been streaming to give an over-pen view of what they've been doing there and duct taping other cameras as well.”

Meanwhile, “the mainstream media has really skewed the reporting on all of this,” said Tamara.

The battle to save the birds is “opening up people's eyes,” Drea said. “It's not a left or a right thing, and people are going: 'wait, I'm sorry, we're not retesting them? This makes no sense.'”

If the birds are “so deadly and contagious, why have they been healthy and asymptomatic so long?” questioned Tamara.

Rebel News will continue to cover this story closely. For the latest developments and to support our coverage, visit SaveTheOstriches.com.