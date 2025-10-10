UPDATE: Ostriches will live through Thanksgiving weekend

With the closure of courts Friday afternoon, Rebel News can confirm the flock at Universal Ostrich Farms will survive through the Thanksgiving weekend.

The fight to save the 400 birds is currently awaiting a decision from the Supreme Court of Canada whether it will hear arguments in the farm's case.

The Edgewood, British Columbia, farm saw an outbreak of avian flu among its ostriches in December 2024. While some birds did succumb to the virus, the remaining flock has appeared healthy.

Officials from the Canadian Food Inspection Agency have pursued a cull order against the birds, which has unfolded into a lengthy legal process that saw the farmers win a stay of execution as the Supreme Court considers the case.

Rebel News' Drea Humphrey and Sheila Gunn Reid are embedded at Universal Ostrich Farms and reported the news during a livestream.

“No news is good news,” said Sheila. “Definitely in this story,” added Drea, who said the birds have been 270 days asymptomatic.

The farmers and their supporters are now preparing to celebrate the Thanksgiving weekend Drea said, with farm owner Katie Pasitney saying they had received numerous donations of turkey and inviting others to join them.

Our Rebel News, however, is heading home for the weekend. “I would stay, but I think Thanksgiving is actually at my house,” said Sheila. “Of course, I'll be keeping an eye and ear on anything and in contact with the farmers here at Universal Ostrich Farms,” said Drea, who has been covering the story closely since its beginning.

At least one other independent journalist, Chris Dacey, plans to remain on the scene.