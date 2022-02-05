Ottawa Police militarize the city in anticipation of peaceful convoy protests
Despite the heavy hand of police and calls for strict crackdowns by local, provincial and federal politicians, the protests have been largely peaceful. Police reported crimes have declined in Ottawa over the nine days the convoy has been in place.
The police in the nation's capital have erected barricades, closed streets, and promised and "surge and contain" strategy ahead of another wave of protesters joining the Convoy for Freedom currently in place since late last week.
Still trying to figure out exactly what a “surge and contain” strategy means for the truckers/supporters here in Ottawa. No comment once again from an @OttawaPolice officer. #TruckersConvoy2022 https://t.co/8hpC710hZK pic.twitter.com/TGjVzRoSFQ— Lincoln Jay (@lincolnmjay) February 4, 2022
No further developments in regards to the Truckers Convoy. Truckers and supporters remain on scene here in Ottawa. #TruckersForFreedom2022 https://t.co/8hpC710hZK pic.twitter.com/c3vILdKHc8— Lincoln Jay (@lincolnmjay) February 5, 2022
.@TheMenzoid has arrived in Ottawa to cover the Truckers Convoy. Our Toronto team is on scene to give you guys the other side of the story.#TruckersForFreedom2022 @isabellerivo @_m2pachecohttps://t.co/8hpC710hZK pic.twitter.com/DO4GHkXM8M— Lincoln Jay (@lincolnmjay) February 5, 2022
The Convoy for Freedom is part of a Canada-wide movement of truckers and farmers and supporters who are opposed to vaccine mandates and coronavirus restrictions that grew out of opposition to cross-border vaccination mandates for long-haul truckers.
Bubba is double vaccinated and stands with the truckers. #TruckersForFreedom2022 https://t.co/8hpC710hZK pic.twitter.com/UEVvPXTe9N— Lincoln Jay (@lincolnmjay) February 5, 2022
Despite the heavy hand of police and calls for strict crackdowns by local, provincial and federal politicians, the protests have been largely peaceful. Police reported crimes have declined in Ottawa over the nine days the convoy has been in place.
More signs that the truckers/supporters aren’t going anywhere. Bouncy castles for children being set up down the road from parliament hill. #TruckersConvoy2022 https://t.co/8hpC710hZK pic.twitter.com/exQfzPJMwx— Lincoln Jay (@lincolnmjay) February 4, 2022
Yep... the truckers aren’t going anywhere. #TruckersForFreedom2022 https://t.co/8hpC710hZK pic.twitter.com/FtfFKDtnJ0— Lincoln Jay (@lincolnmjay) February 5, 2022
So many people on Parliament hill right now. It’s hard to walk through the crowd. @JustinTrudeau it’s time to end the mandates. #TruckersForFreedom2022 https://t.co/8hpC710hZK pic.twitter.com/RGv6k2JWyd— Lincoln Jay (@lincolnmjay) February 5, 2022
The “fringe minority” is back in full force today on Parliament hill. Thousands of people gathered here again in Ottawa today to support the truckers. #TruckersForFreedom2022 https://t.co/8hpC710hZK pic.twitter.com/0wAKOrLJC8— Lincoln Jay (@lincolnmjay) February 5, 2022
Rebel News has a team of journalists on the ground to report on the convoy and the police treatment of protesters. To support their independent journalism, please visit www.ConvoyReports.com
Don't Get Censored
Big Tech is censoring us. Sign up so we can always stay in touch.
Don't Get Censored
Big Tech is censoring us. Sign up so we can always stay in touch.