Ottawa Police militarize the city in anticipation of peaceful convoy protests

Despite the heavy hand of police and calls for strict crackdowns by local, provincial and federal politicians, the protests have been largely peaceful. Police reported crimes have declined in Ottawa over the nine days the convoy has been in place.

The police in the nation's capital have erected barricades, closed streets, and promised and "surge and contain" strategy ahead of another wave of protesters joining the Convoy for Freedom currently in place since late last week.

The Convoy for Freedom is part of a Canada-wide movement of truckers and farmers and supporters who are opposed to vaccine mandates and coronavirus restrictions that grew out of opposition to cross-border vaccination mandates for long-haul truckers.

