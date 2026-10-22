Ottawa rejects U.S. embassy’s interference accusations

Prime Minister Mark Carney said Wednesday he had spoken with U.S. President Donald Trump "for quite some time" about trade, Iran and the Middle East, without announcing any breakthrough. The Associated Press notes that negotiations collapsed in August, when the two countries appeared close to a deal, and that Trump then imposed 50 per cent tariffs on about $20 billion in Canadian goods.

The call came as the U.S. Embassy in Ottawa accused Canadian politicians of seeking to influence American politics ahead of the midterms. Carney and Ontario Premier Doug Ford both rejected the accusation, The Canadian Press reported.

The embassy's October 21 fact sheet, "Monitoring Canadian Activities in U.S. Politics," sets Canadian denials beside statements about applying political pressure south of the border.

The document quotes Industry Minister Mélanie Joly discussing pressure on businesses in Republican states in March 2025 and targeting U.S. states through retaliatory measures in August 2026. It also cites her September meetings with Democratic officials in Boston and Chicago.

Other entries point to Ontario's anti-tariff advertising featuring Ronald Reagan and Liberal MP Anthony Housefather's reported campaigning for Democratic congresswoman Debbie Wasserman Schultz in Florida. Bundling those different activities under an interference allegation does not establish that each involved prohibited election activity.

Carney defended Canada's actions as serving workers, families and the economy, and said American tariffs have raised costs for American families. Ford said he had "no interest at all" in interfering in American elections. Joly has previously said her U.S. meetings included both Democrats and Republicans and were aimed at attracting investment.

There is a legal distinction between foreign election spending and individual volunteering. Federal Election Commission guidance prohibits foreign-national election contributions and expenditures, while permitting uncompensated individual campaign services as long as the volunteer takes no part in campaign decisions.

The embassy ended its post with a pointed warning: "Americans decide America's elections."