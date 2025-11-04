Ottawa spent $1.5M to find out who has air conditioning

While Canadians sweat through a cost-of-living crisis, the federal government blew seven figures on a Statistics Canada survey to discover that most people own an air conditioner.

Sheila Gunn Reid
It sounds like a parody headline, but it’s right there in black and white. According to a newly tabled order paper response (Q-335), the federal government spent $1.5 million on a Statistics Canada project studying which households in Canada use air conditioning.

The 2025 report, titled “A Heated Discussion: Who Uses Air Conditioning in Canada,” found that 68% of Canadian households have some kind of cooling system — a four-point increase from 2021.

The survey also broke down results by income, province and whether people rent or own their homes.

Ontario topped the charts, with 83% of households reporting AC access, while British Columbia lagged behind at 45% — likely thanks to its milder climate and sky-high hydro rates.

But the real heat came from Ottawa’s own wallet.

Despite being asked for details, the Industry Department refused to provide a line-by-line accounting of how the $1.5 million was spent, dodging questions on vendor names, contracts or whether the study was outsourced.

