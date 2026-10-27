Ottawa’s $2.7 million Indonesia aid to ‘bolster feminist movements’

Global Affairs Canada has moved $2,729,665 of previously committed Indonesia funding into a new agreement, starting May 20, 2026, under a program whose description says it “bolsters feminist movements,” six months after Prime Minister Mark Carney said he “wouldn’t describe our foreign policy as feminist foreign policy.”

The record, “Renewed Women’s Voice and Leadership – Indonesia,” runs to September 30, 2030. It says it is an “Assignment, Assumption and Novation Agreement” and that “the balance of $2,729,665” from an earlier contribution agreement “was moved to this novation agreement.” No new money is shown.

The recipient is listed as PEKKA Association PEGAS PEKKA of Jakarta, while the description names the PEKKA Foundation as implementer; the record does not explain the difference. The project is to reach about 16,500 women and girls in PEKKA Unions in 44 districts through workshops, mentorship and leadership training.

The program description in the record says Women’s Voice and Leadership “bolsters feminist movements” and includes “enhanced support for WROs, LBTQI+ organizations, and women human rights defenders.” WROs are women’s rights organizations. The Indonesia project paragraph itself describes only the women’s union members and livelihoods and leadership training.

Canada previously gave the PEKKA Foundation $1,712,184 from March 2019 to March 2023 under the predecessor program, to fund 16 local women’s rights organizations, according to the Global Affairs project browser. The program was renewed on April 27, 2023, under the Trudeau government, at $195 million over five years plus $43.3 million a year after that, so the commitment predates Carney.

At the G20 summit in Johannesburg on November 23, 2025, Carney said: “Yes we have that aspect to our foreign policy. But I wouldn’t describe our foreign policy as feminist foreign policy.”

Secretary of State for International Development Randeep Sarai had told the House foreign affairs committee on October 28, 2025 that aid still takes a feminist lens, however, saying “It’s not just the right thing to do. It’s a smart thing to do.” Budget 2025 projects $2.7 billion in foreign aid cuts over four years.

Rebel News reported on October 19 that Global Affairs signed a $262,500 monitoring-and-learning consultancy contract described as “feminist monitoring” after Carney’s remark. The Indonesia record shows an existing commitment carried forward under the same language.

The prime minister declined the label “feminist foreign policy.” The disclosure record for the agreement his department renewed in May describes the program as one that “bolsters feminist movements.”