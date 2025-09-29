Outrage as transgender sex offenders REMAIN in women’s prisons

At least seven transgender prisoners, including those with histories of sexual violence, have been held in Victorian women’s prisons, raising serious safety concerns for female inmates.

Among them is a father who sexually abused his five-year-old daughter and has since medically transitioned, now identifying as female. The inmate, Hilary Maloney, began gender-affirming treatment in 2021, including oestrogen gel and a testosterone blocker, with plans for surgery.

Back in January @ReduxxMag reported on the male paedophile who repeatedly raped his 5 year old daughter



Now sentenced to 2.5 years in a Victorian women’s prison



Maybe, just maybe, the women are right about gender identity ideology & the cross dressing men protected by it https://t.co/GQYsGJAbdN pic.twitter.com/OFXjKp6ECL — Katherine Deves Morgan 🇦🇺🚺 (@deves_katherine) September 29, 2025

Court documents reveal Maloney sent graphic footage of the abuse to an American sex offender they called “master”. Between May 2 and June 3, 2023, Maloney produced 77 videos and images of child abuse material involving their daughter.

A doctor had previously determined that Maloney “clearly met the criteria for gender dysphoria” but had not yet undergone surgery. During sentencing, Judge Nola Karapanagiotidis noted that Maloney, then 25, would “face additional hardship in prison as a relatively young trans woman and that you will struggle considerably, more so with prison life than the average inmate.” Maloney received a minimum term of two years and six months, currently being served at Dame Phyllis Frost.

Please sign this @WomensForumAust petition to get men, including a man who raped his own daughter and shared the images online, out of women’s prisons! https://t.co/otbVpWYFrd — Angie Jones (@angijones) September 29, 2025

Freedom of Information documents obtained by the Herald Sun show six other biological males transitioned while in prison between 2003 and 2023 and were transferred to women’s facilities, including Dame Phyllis Frost and Tarrengower Prison. The actual number of transgender prisoners is likely higher, as these figures exclude those who transitioned before sentencing.

Another transgender prisoner with a history of sexual offences against females was also housed at Dame Phyllis Frost, prompting a 2022 petition from fearful female inmates demanding removal of the offender.

A new Women’s Forum Australia petition calling on Premier Jacinta Allan to remove Maloney has gathered over 12,000 signatures. It states: “This is a grave injustice to the vulnerable women imprisoned there, many of whom already carry the scars of sexual abuse and trauma… To lock them up alongside male sex offenders is reckless, cruel, and a violation of their human rights.”

Not only is this POS in a woman’s prison, his lawyers argued that he did what he did because of the “harm associated with being trans”. Basically, the worst members of society have been handed an excuse & a reward for their heinous crimes.



Link 👇 pic.twitter.com/1vhXl7baVZ — Sall Grover (@salltweets) September 27, 2025

In a letter to Allan, Women’s Forum Australia CEO Rachael Wong called for a review of sentencing practices, highlighting that Maloney’s gender dysphoria and transition difficulties had been used to reduce “moral culpability,” despite the severity of the crimes. “The outcome speaks volumes,” Wong wrote.

Female inmates and advocacy groups continue to demand urgent government action to safeguard women in custody.