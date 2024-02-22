Palestinian granted Australian visa exposed over support for terror attacks

E-transfer (Canada):

The Anthony Albanese government has come under scrutiny after granting an Australian visa to Zaher Abuamro, a Palestinian individual who had engaged with disturbing posts celebrating the October 7 massacre.

Abuamro, aged 21, was given the visa following the October 7 terror attacks and subsequently arrived in Melbourne late last year.

He is among 80 Australian visa holders identified from a list of nearly 500 Palestinians who have been granted visas to leave Gaza.

On October 7, Abuamro liked a tweet depicting Palestinians celebrating in the streets and expressing support for Hamas regarding the attacks. He also engaged with an image celebrating the kidnapping of an Israeli individual by Hamas. When approached by Sky News host Sharri Markson, Abuamro denied supporting the terror attacks and suggested his social media account may have been compromised.

The approval process for Palestinian visa applicants has drawn criticism, with concerns raised over the adequacy of security screening. Prime Minister Anthony Albanese has faced pressure over the government's handling of security checks, especially considering the swift approval of some visas, with some being processed in as little as an hour.

Senator James Paterson, during the Senate's Legal and Constitutional Affairs Legislation Committee hearing, pressed Deputy Secretary of Immigration Michael Willard on the security screening process. Willard highlighted that the global average processing time for a visitor visa is just one day but acknowledged the need for robust security checks.

Opposition leader Peter Dutton has lambasted Labor's border protection record, emphasising the importance of responsible visa approvals to avoid potential security risks and ensure the integrity of Australia's immigration system.

The Coalition has raised concerns about the authenticity of travel documents and possible associations with Hamas among those granted visas.

Home Affairs has defended the visa approval process, asserting that stringent security checks are conducted to assess terrorism risks. The department stressed collaboration with international agencies and adherence to Australia's migration legislation to uphold security standards.