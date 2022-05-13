PART TWO: Australian nurse breaks silence on Covid-19 vaccines and being censored
The nurse described witnessing a multitude of adverse reactions in colleagues and patients purportedly stemming from the Covid-19 vaccines and government-induced lockdowns.
In Part Two of nurse Jaana’s interview, she discussed the devastating reactions and injuries purportedly stemming from the mandated COVID-19 vaccinations that she witnessed in her patients and colleagues. She first noticed the reactions in her coworkers, with some reporting fevers of upwards of 39.5°C. Another colleague reported blindness in one eye after their Covid-19 vaccination, and one dealt with back pain so severe that they were unable to feel their legs.
As nurse Jaana explained “My colleagues would rock up to have their vaccine and they would be crying and distressed, because they didn’t want it. If we are willing to do that to people, what else are we willing to do to them?”
Jaana spoke to our very own Rebel News reporter Yasmin Sawyer about the terrible reactions and injuries she witnessed, people committing suicide after months of being in lockdown, and the steady infringement on liberty and human rights by the Australian government.
Don't Get Censored
Big Tech is censoring us. Sign up so we can always stay in touch.
Don't Get Censored
Big Tech is censoring us. Sign up so we can always stay in touch.