Pascal Najadi is taking on Pfizer

Pascal Najadi has filled a civil case against Pfizer at the New York State Supreme Court in Manhattan for harm done to him allegedly by the Pfizer-BioNTech Covid-19 vaccine. Mr Najadi believes the Pfizer produced vaccine has damaged his health and potentially shortened his life by 20 years. This is Mr Najadi’s second legal case regarding the Covid 19 vaccinations as he’s already filed criminal charges in Switzerland against Swiss President, Alain Berset for allegedly misleading the Swiss people about the vaccinations.

After taking 3 Covid vaccinations, Mr Najadi had blood tests which allegedly showed he now has an autoimmune disease post vaccination which appears to be terminal. The legal proceedings Mr Najadi has launched against Pfizer at the New York State Supreme Court is currently a civil case but could become a criminal case.

During the Covid-19 pandemic Pfizer, J&J, AstraZeneca and Moderna all made record profits and across the world more than five billion people received a Covid-19 vaccination. Early in the vaccine roll out Pfizer made claims that their vaccine could prevent transmission. This has since been found to have been a false claim and a Pfizer representative was forced to admit in the European Parliament that Pfizer hadn’t tested the vaccines ability to stop transmission.

This isn’t the first time Pfizer have been on trial for their products causing serious harm to people. In the early 2000s, they were taken to court for their drug Bextra which left many dead and even more injured as a result of taking it. They did however manage to escape justice through a legal loop hole which resulted in the shell company Pharmacia & Upjohn being found guilty and having to pay $2.3b.

