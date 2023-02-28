Swiss President facing criminal proceedings: an interview with Pascal Najadi

E-transfer (Canada):

Friday 2 December 2022: Pascal Najadi makes a police complaint and files criminal charges against Swiss President and Minister of Health, Alain Berset. Mr Najadi has accused Berset of making false statements surrounding the effectiveness of Covid-19 vaccines.

According to the complaint, the Office of the Attorney General of Switzerland is to investigate Berset. As head of the Department of Home Affairs, he was also responsible for the Federal Office of Public Health (FOPH).

Under this complaint, Berset stands accused of abusing his office under Article 312 of the Swiss Criminal Code.

On October 2 2021, Berset publicly said the reason for Switzerland’s relatively low vaccination rate against Covid-19 is still unclear, but that if more people don’t get jabbed “we won’t be able to end this crisis”. The investigation is currently undergoing.

A study was published on 3 August 2021, led by Virginie Masserey, head of infection control and vaccines at the Federal Office for Public Health (FOPH) claiming both the vaccinated and unvaccinated can spread the disease.

Nearly three months later, Berset, on Swiss television on 27 October 2021, a month before holding a referendum on extending the Covid certificate requirement claimed: “with the certificate, you can show that you are not contagious”.

Mr Najadi claims the president either deliberately coerced people to take a deadly injection, or negligently encouraged people to take it. Both of which are punishable in Switzerland.

