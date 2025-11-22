RAW: Patriotic ostrich supporters sing 'O Canada' in protest in Toronto

Efron Monsanto
  November 22, 2025

Patriotic ostrich farm supporters sang “O Canada” today in Toronto as they protested against the CFIA's rifle execution of 200+ healthy birds earlier this month in Edgewood, B.C. 

Many held handmade signs depicting the ostriches with messages like “CFIA Massacre” and “R.I.P. Ostriches.” 

Supporters started out in Burlington, Ontario, before convoying to Queen's Park, standing in solidarity with Universal Ostrich Farms. 

An adjacent protest is happening today in Langley, B.C., where supporters will convoy all the way to Kitsilano Beach Park. 

Latest News

For months, our team has been on the ground at Universal Ostrich Farms, documenting every step of this tragedy — from the first ominous signs of federal overreach to the night nearly a thousand shots rang out, leaving a field of hundreds of dead ostriches and a family shattered.

Our journalists confronted the RCMP, pressed CFIA officials, launched drones to reveal the truth, and refused to be intimidated or silenced.

But holding powerful institutions to account takes resources: travel, security, legal access, and the manpower of an around-the-clock reporting team.

If you believe in independent journalism that asks the tough questions the establishment won’t touch, please chip in to help us keep digging.

