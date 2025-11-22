RAW: Patriotic ostrich supporters sing 'O Canada' in protest in Toronto

Patriotic ostrich farm supporters sang “O Canada” today in Toronto as they protested against the CFIA's rifle execution of 200+ healthy birds earlier this month in Edgewood, B.C.

Many held handmade signs depicting the ostriches with messages like “CFIA Massacre” and “R.I.P. Ostriches.”

Supporters started out in Burlington, Ontario, before convoying to Queen's Park, standing in solidarity with Universal Ostrich Farms.

An adjacent protest is happening today in Langley, B.C., where supporters will convoy all the way to Kitsilano Beach Park.