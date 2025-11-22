RAW: Patriotic ostrich supporters sing 'O Canada' in protest in Toronto
Supporters started out in Burlington, Ontario, before convoying to Queen's Park, standing in solidarity with Universal Ostrich Farms.
Patriotic ostrich farm supporters sang “O Canada” today in Toronto as they protested against the CFIA's rifle execution of 200+ healthy birds earlier this month in Edgewood, B.C.
Many held handmade signs depicting the ostriches with messages like “CFIA Massacre” and “R.I.P. Ostriches.”
Supporters started out in Burlington, Ontario, before convoying to Queen's Park, standing in solidarity with Universal Ostrich Farms.
An adjacent protest is happening today in Langley, B.C., where supporters will convoy all the way to Kitsilano Beach Park.
Efron Monsanto
Head of Video
Formerly Hamilton-based, now Toronto man and Head of Video Production for Rebel News, Efron Monsanto joined as an intern in 2017 and has been a Rebel ever since. While witnessing Canada succumb to government overreach through the powers of un-elected medical bureaucrats, he became a video journalist. Documenting police and municipal thuggery alike, he strives to shine light on the darkness that is covering Canada’s liberty.https://t.co/rwEHlIyaHM