Paul Ryan refuses comment on his former boss, Donald Trump

Article by Rebel News staff.

Former Republican Speaker of the House and vice-presidential candidate Paul Ryan is a regular attendee of the World Economic Forum's annual summit in Davos, Switzerland.

But despite his lengthy political history, Ryan is not fond of interviews — or at least unscripted ones from independent journalists.

Much like Rebel News' efforts to hear answers from the longtime Republican in 2025, Ryan refused to comment on even the most basic of questions when our team caught up with him.

“Do you think Donald Trump deserves the Nobel Peace Prize?” asked Ezra Levant. “I don't do these interviews and walk,” Ryan replied after a brief pause.

“What's a Republican doing at a globalist swamp like this anyways,” Levant continued. “Are you here to watch Donald Trump? Do you have front-row seats?”

Avi Yemini then pressed the former vice-presidential candidate on if he was dismissing the WEF's event theme, “the spirit of dialogue,” by refusing to engage.

Ryan has “been a bit pouty” since Trump became the dominant figure in Republican politics during the 2016 election campaign, said Levant.

“When I talked to him last year, he said the same thing: 'I don't do interviews' — you're a politician, interviews are all you do,” stated Levant.

The Rebel News publisher was correct in his assertion, given Ryan was in Davos to participate in conversations with two prominent mainstream outlets, Bloomberg News and the Financial Times. Both media companies are owned by “partners” of the World Economic Forum.

During a second encounter with Ryan, Levant again questioned his hostility towards citizen journalists and whether lobbying, not politics, was his true calling.

Yet again, no answers.

“Whenever I see a Republican at Davos, I have to ask why,” Ezra remarked. “If you're here to disrupt like Donald Trump, that's a good answer. But if you're here to suck up and be the George Soros wing of the party: nah, that just don't fit in America, or the so-called Conservatives from Canada who come here too.”