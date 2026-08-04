WATCH: Pauline Hanson gives exclusive interview after BANNING leftist media

One Nation leader Pauline Hanson has accused major media organisations and establishment parties of unfairly targeting her party as she launched One Nation’s Upper House campaign in Melbourne ahead of the November state election.

Returning to Victoria, Hanson presented her party’s Legislative Council ticket to local supporters, vowing to challenge years of political and media hostility.

In an exclusive interview with Rebel News Australia, Hanson brushed off claims that One Nation was unprepared for the campaign. She denied suggestions the party was short on candidates or policies.

Hanson said One Nation's policies would be released alongside the full campaign team once the party announces its Lower House candidates in the coming weeks, saying she wanted the entire team in place before unveiling the full policy platform.

Hanson argued that major parties had not released all their own policies, yet One Nation faced far greater scrutiny. “We’re under the microscope a lot more than the other political parties,” she said.

According to Hanson, it is the political establishment in Victoria, not the public, that fears One Nation’s presence. “The fact is, the people of Victoria are ready for One Nation. It’s the major political parties. They’re not ready for us. And that’s why they want to protect their power and their positions.”

She also criticised what she described as "gotcha journalism", accusing some mainstream media outlets of being fixated on using their mastheads to discredit her party and its candidates. Hanson clarified her ban on journalists from the ABC, The Guardian and The Age covering her events, saying she was frustrated by comments being deliberately taken out of context and then having to correct the record.

Hanson also pushed back against ongoing media scrutiny of her past associations, including her meeting with British activist Tommy Robinson. She said she would continue to meet people she chooses to assess for herself, rejecting attempts by politicians and media to dictate who she can speak to. “I’ll assess it myself and I’ll make up my own mind,” she said. “And I don’t regret meeting with Tommy Robinson.”

The launch coincided with the formal introduction of One Nation’s Victorian state leader, Warren Pickering, an army veteran who will lead the party into the election. Pickering was joined by six new upper house candidates, including Colleen Harkin, a former Liberal Party member. The party has declared it will contest every lower house seat, with those candidates to be announced shortly.

A large group of left-wing protesters gathered outside a One Nation fundraiser in Melbourne, underscoring the hostile nature of Victorian politics. Hanson appeared unmoved. "They don’t frighten or scare me whatsoever. And I’ve stood up to these ratbags for years, for 30 years,” she said.

Today One Nation announced its upper house candidates for the Victorian state election.



We've also announced changes in our parliamentary and HQ offices as well.

One Nation are putting the best people into positions where we can make the biggest, positive impact.



Help us by… pic.twitter.com/kJ16WdCOJK — Pauline Hanson 🇦🇺 (@PaulineHansonOz) August 3, 2026

During the interview, Hanson outlined several issues she said would define the campaign. She pointed to youth crime and a breakdown in law and order, citing figures showing children responsible for a large share of robberies, break-ins and carjackings. She also criticised the state government’s fiscal record and high levels of public debt under Labor. Hanson also questioned the push for a Aboriginal treaty body representing four per cent of the population, arguing it was not in the broader public interest.

The campaign launch comes amid internal leadership turmoil within the Victorian Labor Party. With Labor facing challenges and minor party support rising in the polls, One Nation’s entry has the potential to reshape the state’s political landscape.

Hanson positioned her party as a corrective force, promising to restore accountability, fiscal responsibility and effective governance for ordinary Victorians frustrated by the status quo.

As the election approaches, One Nation’s Victorian campaign will test the party’s ability to convert growing minor party support into legislative influence. Hanson remains defiant in the face of criticism from both the media and political opponents, insisting her party is ready to deliver.