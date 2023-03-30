Pauline Hanson condemns Mark Latham's homophobic tweet

One Nation leader Pauline Hanson has publicly denounced Mark Latham's homophobic tweet aimed at openly gay Sydney MP Alex Greenwich.

Latham tweeted a derogatory comment aimed at Greenwich in response to criticism he received over a violent protest at his event.

The tweet read, "Disgusting? How does that compare with sticking your d*** up a bloke's a*** and covering it with s***?" The tweet was later deleted after an influx of criticism.

Hanson posted a video on social media condemning Latham's comments, stating that neither she nor any member of One Nation supports such comments.

Hanson revealed she tried to contact Latham but he had not responded. She urged Latham to apologise to the public for his derogatory comment.

The tweet sparked public criticism, and many people called on Latham to apologise, including other parliament members.

Latham's comment was in response to an article in which Greenwich referred to him as a "disgusting human being" following a violent protest at his event outside a church last Tuesday. The protest between a Christian Lives Matter group and pro-LGBTQI+ advocates led to the arrests of three men.

Greenwich responded to the controversy on Thursday evening, tweeting that he is doing "fine" after "Latham's homophobic attacks" along with a picture of him and his husband Victor Hoeld.

Greenwich made history in 2012 as Australia’s first gay and married member of parliament. Since then, he has been a strong advocate for marriage equality and has been outspoken in his support for a statewide ban on gay conversion therapy.

Latham has yet to comment on the matter, dodging communication with his party leader, the media, and the public.