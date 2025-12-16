CHEERS & TEARS: Pauline Hanson receives EMOTIONAL reception at Bondi memorial

Today I witnessed something the political class rarely understands ... raw grief mixed with simmering anger. At the memorial outside the Bondi Pavilion, flowers piled high for the 15 people slaughtered and the dozens more injured in Sunday’s terror attack, Pauline Hanson arrived alongside Barnaby Joyce. What happened next was impossible to ignore.

As Hanson approached the vigil, she was cheered. Not politely acknowledged — cheered. In the days since the attack, she was the only politician to receive that kind of response. It said a lot about how fed up people are, particularly within the Jewish community, with the leadership coming out of Canberra.

🔴 SPECIAL LIVESTREAM: Avi Yemini LIVE from Bondi after terror attack

Standing before the flowers, Hanson didn’t hold back. “My heart goes out to everyone here in the Jewish community. What has happened ... It's devastating and it's shocking to believe that this has happened in Australia.”

She said Australians should never accept this as the new normal, adding, “Australians have a right to walk around this place wherever it is in our country without fear … they must have the right to live in peace.”

When she heard of Prime Minister Anthony Albanese’s low-key visit to the site earlier, where he didn’t talk to media or those greiving at the site, Hanson was blunt. “That is not the leader of this nation,” she said. “If you're here for this, then face the people.”

Hanson had just met the family of one of the victims. The emotion was obvious and it was completely raw. “People want change. People want to feel safe in the streets,” she said. “They want to know that they're not being targeted.”

While much of the media has rushed to blame guns, in a country with some of the strictest gun laws on earth, Hanson rejected that framing entirely. She pointed to the real issue most politicians are too afraid to name — Islamic extremism and unchecked immigration, calling on the Prime Minister “to deal with these hate preachers that are out on our streets.” She described the treatment of Jewish students at universities as “disgusting,” and warned leaders not to be “weak and… pathetic” when confronting extremism.

— Avi Yemini (@OzraeliAvi) December 15, 2025

On what action should look like, Hanson was unapologetic. “You pull them up,” she said. “I would have them rounded up … you would be charged over your hate speech.” She also backed tougher migration and citizenship rules, saying some people “should not be allowed to migrate here.”

As the crowd lingered, the message was clear. Hanson summed up why she keeps cutting through: “People see me as a person that's not fear to speak up and speak my mind… at least she's got the guts to say what we're thinking.”