BREAKING: Pauline Hanson to speak at ‘Put Australia First’ rally in Melbourne this Sunday

Fresh from her Senate suspension over the burqa protest Pauline Hanson will address the Melbourne march.

Organisers of the Put Australia First rally in Melbourne have confirmed to Rebel News that Senator Pauline Hanson will be a guest speaker at their event this Sunday.

The rally, calling for immigration reform, freedom from enforced digital ID and affordable energy, will begin at Flinders Street at 12 pm before marching to Flagstaff Gardens.

Hanson’s appearance follows her suspension from the Senate this week after she entered the chamber wearing a burqa in protest over the government blocking debate on her proposed ban on full face-coverings in public places.

Other speakers confirmed for Melbourne include Morgan Jonas, Nick Patterson and UK journalist and activist Tommy Robinson, who will address the crowd via video.

Organisers have declared that no Nazis will be tolerated at the event. Victoria Police say they will have a significant presence on the day to keep extremist groups, including Nazis and Antifa, away from the rally following violent clashes at previous protests.

Avi Yemini and Rukshan Fernando will be on the ground covering the event live.

The events kicks off in Melbourne at Flinders Street Steps on 30 November at 12pm, marching to Flagstaff Gardens. More information is available at PutAustraliaFirst.com

 

