PEI, Newfoundland pull out of ‘Atlantic Bubble’

Prince Edward Island and Newfoundland and Labrador are leaving the 'Atlantic Bubble'.

Originally opened in July, Canada's four Atlantic provinces opened their borders to each other to allow freer travel during a period of time where the provinces were experiencing a very low number of COVID cases. With PEI and Newfoundland leaving, only Nova Scotia and New Brunswick remain in the Bubble.

Outsiders entering the Bubble were required to isolate for 14 days on arrival, while Atlantic residents travelling within the bubble were granted exemptions.

According to Country 94.1,

Effective 12:01 a.m. Wednesday, people arriving in Newfoundland and Labrador from within the Atlantic Bubble will have to self-isolate for 14 days. The same rule will apply in Prince Edward Island but will take effect a day earlier at 12:01 a.m. Tuesday.

Last month, WestJet announced that they would shut down most of their flights to the Bubble.

Earlier this year, PEI predicted at least 900 deaths from COVID.