Pepper spray now legal in NT under new crime crackdown

Residents across the Northern Territory can now legally purchase pepper spray for personal protection, following the introduction of new laws aimed at tackling crime.

The legislation, which came into effect on Monday, permits the use of oleoresin capsicum (OC) spray for self-defence. The substance will be available as part of a 12-month trial period, with purchases restricted to approved outlets including The Gun Box, Fishing & Outdoor World, Rod & Rifle, and Katherine Camping & Fishing.

Buyers must sign a declaration confirming they do not have a criminal record before completing their purchase. Quantities are also capped, with locals only permitted to buy either two 10ml or 45ml bottles, or one of each size.

Despite these conditions, demand has already proven high. One shop owner reported strong sales on the first day.

"We're getting through it pretty quick, yeah, so I'd suggest if we have a fairly busy day tomorrow we will run out and we'll be waiting on the next shipment to come from WA," he told Sky News.

"No complications with the system so far. It's worked really well. Everybody understands that they've got to do a declaration to say that they're not a prohibited person."

The same shop owner noted that sales spanned a wide range of the community, though older Territorians appeared most represented with news of the move leading to calls for nationwide legalisation.

"Older generation, much like myself, my age group. So that 55 to 60 age group's probably been the biggest," he said.

He also revealed sales had been split evenly between men and women, highlighting widespread community concern about crime.

Those concerns played a major role in the Country Liberal Party’s election victory last year. Chief Minister Lia Finocchiaro has since moved to deliver on her campaign pledges, introducing tougher bail laws, lifting the age of criminal responsibility from 10 to 12, and targeting public drinking.

Speaking at the Darwin Bush Summit, Finocchiaro welcomed the rollout of pepper spray. She said her government wanted to ensure Territorians had "every opportunity to be safe".

One female customer expressed relief after purchasing OC spray.

"One lady in particular this morning said: 'I don't have to carry a screwdriver and a bottle of deodorant spray any longer, because that's what I was carrying in my handbag to protect myself'," the shop owner said.