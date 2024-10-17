Jordan Peterson mocks Justin Trudeau's allegation of being a Russian propagandist

"Hey, Russians! Where the hell is my money? Justin Trudeau strikes again whiffing at a foul ball," Dr. Jordan Peterson posted on X in response to testimony offered by Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau at Friday's Foreign Interference Commission.

Trudeau claimed Peterson and American journalist Tucker Carlson are funded by Russian state broadcaster RT while testifying at the official inquiry into foreign state meddling in Canadian democracy under questioning by a lawyer from the Russian Canadian Democratic Alliance (RCDA).

"We recently saw that RT is funding right-wing bloggers and YouTube personalities in North America, including well-known names like Jordan Peterson or Tucker Carlson to amplify messages that destabilized democracies."

Wife of the best-selling author, podcaster and psychologist, Tammy Peterson also joined in, posting, "I don't think so."

In the same exchange with the RCDA, Trudeau also parroted the long-debunked conspiracy theory that Russia was behind the anti-mandate, anti-Trudeau Freedom Convoy demonstrations which descended on Ottawa in late January and February 2022.

CSIS officials previously testified at the Public Order Emergency Commission into the Trudeau Liberals' illegal invocation of martial law against the Convoy that there was no evidence of Russian influence fomenting the demonstration.

The federal spy agency echoed those findings at subsequent Parliamentary committees; Russia played no significant role in the peaceful trucker-led protest against COVID restrictions and the leadership of Justin Trudeau.

As Trudeau uttered his slander against Peterson as a witness in a judicial inquiry authorized by Parliament, it is likely covered by the long-standing tradition of parliamentary privilege, protecting Trudeau from a defamation action.

Trudeau, however, is not protected from being trolled relentlessly on X for spreading misinformation against a prominent critic.