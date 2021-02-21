Physicians work for patients, not politicians!

On the latest episode of The Ezra Levant Show, we looked at COVID-19 lockdowns as a social destroyer.

Here's a bit of what Ezra had to say:

“Physicians work for patients, not for politicians. “A public health order is not a medical diagnosis. The phrase ‘Doctor's Orders’ — that's not actually an order, right? It's advice. No more cheesecake for you! Cut back on the drinking! Doctor's orders. But it's really doctor's advice, right? “Only a politician can make an order, and those public health orders are not medical diagnoses or prescriptions, are they? A public health order is not a medical order, it's just a political expression. This is the conscripting of doctors to make them repeat what the politicians have to say.”

This is just an excerpt from the full Ezra Levant Show.

