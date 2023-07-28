Pierre Chaillot reveals statistical anomalies related to the pandemic!

By Drea Humphrey Stop Medical Silencing Doctors, scientists, politicians, and all medical researchers and professionals MUST be allowed to provide their professional opinions without fear of professional consequences. 42,265 signatures

Amidst the pandemic, experts and scientists have faced troubling constraints. Those who dared to offer dissenting opinions from the government's stance were swiftly vilified and criticized in the public domain.

One such individual grappling with these challenges is Pierre Chaillot, a distinguished statistician based in France and who wrote the book called, Covid 19, which the official figures reveal (Covid 19, ce que révèlent les chiffres officiels: Mortalité, tests, vaccins, hôpitaux, la vérité émerge).

Since the onset of the COVID crisis, he has diligently collected and analyzed all available official data from reputable sources like EUROSTAT, INSEE, DREES, and various ministries.

With meticulous attention to detail, he shared his extensive research on his YouTube channel "Décoder l’éco" over the course of two years.

What has he uncovered? Astounding anomalies that question the prevailing narrative. Notably, the mortality rate in France, as well as in other European countries, for the year 2020 aligns with that of 2015, which marked the seventh least deadly year in French history.

Similarly, the mortality rate for 2021 matches that of 2018, the third least deadly year.

Chaillot asserts that the figures presented by the media and public institutions are far from comprehensive, often portraying an incomplete and skewed picture of mortality, hospital activities, and vaccine efficacy.

To address these issues and foster an open, constructive scientific debate, he has compiled his findings in a book, urging for a thorough examination of the ongoing crisis whose repercussions continue to loom large.

In a recent interview, Chaillot elaborates on what the official statistics reveal regarding mortality and the ramifications of lockdown measures on the European population. These critical insights could potentially apply to other countries, sparking broader discussions and a deeper understanding of the crisis at hand.

His dedication to evidence-based discourse aims to shed light on the complexities of the situation, allowing us to confront and navigate the lingering consequences of this crisis with greater clarity and informed decision making.