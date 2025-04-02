Pierre Poilievre promises to fast-track approvals for pipelines, transmission lines, and railways

Stopping by Saint John, N.B., Conservative Leader Pierre Poilievre announced his Canada First National Energy Corridor. As such, he promised that a Conservative government would fast-track critical energy infrastructure projects ranging from pipelines and transmission lines to railways in order to create thousands of new jobs and inject billions of dollars into the Canadian economy.

Poilievre said this would be in stark contrast to the Liberals’ “keep it in the ground” energy policy. Addressing the media at Port Saint John, hundreds of multicoloured containers behind him, Poilievre lamented the “lost Liberal decade” and the squandered opportunities. Case in point: the final destination of the Energy East pipeline was meant to be Saint John.

Poilievre noted 1 million barrels of oil per day would’ve been destined for the European market from Port Saint John. Instead, the project was axed by the Trudeau Liberals. As well, some 18 liquified natural gas (LNG) projects proposed a decade ago never came to fruition.

The Liberals also killed an additional 16 major energy projects. And Poilievre noted that Bill C-69 “will make it impossible to get any pipeline built in this country.” But if the Conservatives are elected, Poilievre promised they would create a pre-approved corridor to accelerate the development of key energy infrastructure projects.

In addition to pre-approval, Poilievre said he would cut red tape, noting that it typically takes about 17 years for a mining project to be approved in Canada. What’s more, he would enact legislation that would prohibit the government to change course and cancel projects.

The end result would be billions of dollars being injected into the Canadian economy and the creation of 350,000 new jobs for tradespeople. It would come as welcome tonic for the economic penalization of U.S. President Donald Trump (tariffs) and Prime Minister Mark Carney (carbon tax.)

Such a strategy would also allow Canada to be more independent from the U.S. thanks to engaging with other markets. As for the flip-side, should the Liberals receive their fourth consecutive term come April 28, Poilievre warned that this would result in the status quo being maintained. Said Poilievre: “If you vote the same, you will get the same. The only difference is an even weaker Liberal leader.”