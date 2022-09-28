Pierre Poilievre attacks Chrystia Freeland on Liberal economic policies
'This government has more debts, than any other previous Prime Minister,' firmly stated Poilievre, attacking the Liberal Party's fiscal policies, for which Trudeau is known for asking people to 'forgive [him] for not caring about.'
Watch Pierre Poilievre's almost daily debate with Chrystia Freeland, Prime Minister Justin Trudeau's beloved deputy, from September 28's question period.
