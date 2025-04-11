PM Carney steals more Conservative policies

Prime Minister Mark Carney has announced a one-stop permit system for energy projects, copying a similar proposal from his Conservative opposition.

“Unlike Mr. Poilievre’s plan, this is a real approach that will work,” Carney told reporters. “I am from Alberta,” he said. “I’m direct, and I do things.”

On March 31, the Conservatives proposed a "one and done" permit system with a one-year turnaround, while the Liberals promised a two-year turnaround.

PM @MarkJCarney promises he'll set up a Major Federal Project Office, much like Conservatives" Rapid Resource Project Office, only better: "I do things." https://t.co/3OeWKLebsp #cdnpoli pic.twitter.com/XrMffeH7xl — Blacklock's Reporter (@mindingottawa) April 10, 2025

The proposed change to the regulatory system would implement shovel-ready zones and lock down the permits to do the projects in a responsible way.

“In other words, the government would not have the legal right to reverse course and change its mind,” Pierre Poilievre told reporters March 31. “This would remove the uncertainty.”

“This certainty will allow the private sector to do the building. It will allow our businesses to invest, hire, and grow.”

Prime Minister Carney also acknowledged that Canada needs to realize its full potential. “As a nation, we played it too safe by relying too much on the United States,” he said.

“Under my leadership, it is time to build big time. I am announcing a comprehensive new approach to make Canada the world’s leading energy superpower.”

Poilievre slams Carney for insincerely attempting to copy his policies after years of supporting Trudeau's.



The Conservative leader cites Carney's support for soft-on-crime policies, crippling energy regulations, and a massive housing bureaucracy. pic.twitter.com/893KtiuGK1 — Rebel News (@RebelNewsOnline) April 2, 2025

Poilievre accused Carney of stealing Conservative policies, like scrapping the carbon tax, and argued that unlike Carney, he actually holds Conservative beliefs.

Only weeks ago, the Liberal leader said his party would not scrap Bill C-69, often referred to as the “no more pipelines bill.” It mandated lengthy climate and socioeconomic impact assessments of new projects.

Five provinces opposed the contentious legislation, and the Supreme Court struck it down in 2023.

“At the moment when we are thinking about new projects, too often the immediate question is why,” Carney said Wednesday. “Instead we need to ask ourselves how. How do we get it done? How can we build things in our country?"

“I believe in Canada. I know we can do big things, and I know it is time to build.”

Carney says his Liberal government would keep the 'no more pipelines' Bill C-69 in place, claiming he will focus on "projects that are going to make material differences to our country." pic.twitter.com/vG4tOY4f8H — Rebel News (@RebelNewsOnline) April 1, 2025

Carney also vowed to “displace imported energy” in place of Canadian energy but did not elaborate further. “I am going to put in place things that work,” he claimed.

Over the past 35 years, Canada has imported nearly half a trillion dollars' worth of foreign oil, despite hosting the third-largest reserves in the world.

Canada imported an average of over 745,000 barrels of crude oil per day between 1988 and 2020, according to the Canadian Energy Centre.

Carney suggested using Canadian resources to replace imported energy, including the nearly $38 billion worth from the United States. “We will act,” he said, but did not elaborate.

The U.S. imports $1.6 billion of hydroelectricity and $36 billion worth of crude oil, refined petroleum products, natural gas and gas liquids from Canada.