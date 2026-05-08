Poilievre blasts Carney government as 'illusion' at Canada Strong and Free Network conference

Pierre Poilievre delivered a sharp critique of Prime Minister Mark Carney’s Liberal government during his keynote address at the Canada Strong and Free Network conference in Ottawa.

The Conservative leader accused Carney of continuing the failed policies of his predecessor, Justin Trudeau, who he served as an economic adviser, despite running a campaign based on promises of change.

Poilievre told the crowd of patriotic Canadians that Canada, blessed with unmatched natural resources — including vast oil, gas, uranium, potash, and arable land — should be the world’s richest, most affordable nation.

Instead, after more than a decade of Liberal rule, the Conservative leader detailed how young people cannot afford homes, family formation is declining, food bank usage has doubled in seven years, and youth unemployment remains near recession highs.

“Stats Canada literally reported today that almost exactly double the number of young people are living with their parents as was the case when the boomers were young,” he said.

While praising Conservatives for winning policy debates on inflation, carbon taxes, housing, and crime, Poilievre said Liberals have shifted from opposing Conservative ideas to plagiarizing them without action.

He mocked Carney’s policy reversals, calling them illusions: government spending has risen, the carbon tax was simply renamed, no new homes or pipelines have advanced, and deficits have doubled.

“Mark Carney is just another Liberal,” Poilievre declared.

He warned that top-down crony capitalism benefits insiders while ordinary Canadians suffer, with Canada falling sharply on global happiness rankings.

The Conservative leader vowed to fight for lower taxes on fuel and housing, faster permitting, free enterprise, and a return to a country where “hard work gets you a great life.”