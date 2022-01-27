Poilievre slams media for trying to label convoy protesters as extremists

The Canadian ﻿Press / ﻿Adrian Wyld﻿

Conservative MP Pierre Poilievre blasted the “liberal media” for generalizing the Truckers For Freedom convoy as extremists, based on a small number of individuals who have attached themselves to the convoy instead of focusing on the broad issues opposed by the group.

“Whenever you have [5,000] or 10,000 people who are part of any group, you're bound to have a number who [do] or say unacceptable things,” Poilievre said. “They should be individually responsible for the things they say and do.”

Poilievre continued, saying just because there is a small number of questionable characters who have attached themselves to the massive convoy, “that doesn't mean we disparage the thousands of hard-working, law-abiding and peaceful truckers” who have been the backbone of the country the past two years by keeping stores stocked with food.

Comparing the convoy to left-wing protests that have taken place on Parliament Hill, Poilievre criticized the media for not scraping through the social media accounts of “every single [person] who attends, to try and find one person that they can disparage the whole group with.”

“We don't see CBC, for example, [which] has been accused by its own employees of systemic racism — and yet we don't see the media here generalize the CBC as racist.”

The convoy, which is opposed to not only vaccine mandates for cross-border truckers, but COVID restrictions as a whole, is set to arrive in Ottawa this weekend. Poilievre has promised he would meet with representatives from the protest upon their arrival.

