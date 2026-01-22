Police confront Billboard Chris as he speaks out against radical gender ideology in Davos

Article by Rebel News staff

Canadian activist Chris Elston, known as Billboard Chris, was briefly detained by local police over his iconic sign stating “Children cannot consent to puberty blockers.”

The sign, used to spark conversations about radical transgender ideology, has drawn attention from authorities during the World Economic Forum.

Chris was approached by police, asked for identification, and initially told he might require a permit for his demonstration. After calmly explaining his position, Chris was allowed to remain and continue engaging with the public.

“Children cannot consent to puberty blockers. That seems to be a crime now here in Davos,” Chris said, highlighting the irony given the forum’s theme this year of encouraging dialogue. Passersby expressed support for his message.

Chris plans to continue taking his message to more streets around the world, emphasising that raising public awareness about children’s health is a global issue, not just a local debate.

His determination to stand by his beliefs and educate the public was ultimately successful, allowing him to continue using his billboard as a platform to raise awareness about the risks of puberty-blocking drugs and hormone treatments for minors.