WATCH: Police FORCED to protect Aussie Jews from violent Palestinian mob

In Melbourne’s CBD, a small but determined group of Jewish Australians and their supporters gathered to protest peacefully and reclaim their right to freely walk the city streets.

This followed a disturbing incident the previous week where police moved on members of the Lions of Zion group, led by Yaacov Travitz, for displaying Jewish identity at a local cafe.

The group, standing in solidarity, invoked their rights under the Summary Offences Act to protest. “It’s hoped we can stand here peacefully protesting as is our right,” Travitz stated, underscoring the importance of holding their ground without disruption.

Victoria Police were present early, with an officer telling the group, “Our role is to keep the peace and make sure that everybody is safe,” yet it was unclear how officers would legally move on the small group.

The gathering was met with visible tension as anti-Israel demonstrators arrived, necessitating a police barrier to separate the groups. Among the Jewish supporters was a man carrying both Australian and Israeli flags. “I’m Australian and proud to be Australian, and I’m Jewish and proud to be Jewish,” he said. He expressed frustration at the vilification of Israel, calling for an Australia where all citizens could coexist without fear.

Meanwhile, anti-Israel protesters challenged the group’s presence, with heated exchanges erupting. The protesters dismissed accusations of antisemitism and instead framed their activism as opposition to colonialism. Some even denied well-documented atrocities in an attempt to intimidate the Jewish group.

“The question here is whether they choose to move on those who will break the peace or those who are victims of the breach of peace,” Travitz noted.

Despite the tensions, the rally marked a turning point, with police maintaining the group’s right to protest. The Lions of Zion and their supporters saw this as a victory not only for Melbourne’s Jewish community but for broader civil liberties.

“This city belongs to us, we Melburnians. It doesn’t deserve to be gridlocked every Sunday because of protests,” said a supporter. The sentiment was echoed by others who called for reclaiming public spaces from hostility.

In the face of taunts and opposition, the group remained resolute. “We just want to live in a safe and secure society and exercise our rights as every other Australian citizen,” one participant said.

For the first time in months, Victoria Police ensured the Jewish group could hold their ground, a significant moment in the ongoing struggle for peaceful coexistence and civil rights in Melbourne.