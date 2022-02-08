POLICE RAID: Pastor Artur’s family reacts to latest arrest at his home

DONATION: Save Pastor Artur Pawlowski Help pay the legal fees of Pastor Artur by making a donation. Donations will go to The Democracy Fund, a registered Canadian charity that is now helping the 'Fight The Fines' project. So, you can now get an official charitable receipt for a donation made on this page and use it to reduce your Canadian taxes. 24992 Donors

An unexpected raid by the Calgary Police to the house of defiant pastor Artur Pawlowski marks the fifth arrest within a year. The police allege that he has committed the offence of mischief under $5,000 by participating at the Milk River protest, in support of the Coutts protesters who are blocking the border with their trucks to compel Alberta’s premier Jason Kenny and Canada’s prime minister Justin Trudeau to abolish all segregation mandates based on COVID-19 vaccination status.

“There is a huge double standard because they are not arresting other people for these charges it’s only my dad, this pastor,” says the son of Pastor Artur, who witnessed his father being taken away.

During the arrest, a police officer accuses Artur of “playing games for his videos” and that every time when the police arrest him he goes “dead fish” on them. “I don’t cooperate with Nazis,” said the Polish pastor who grew up behind the Iron Curtain.

In every arrest video pastor Artur can be seen to completely let go of himself in order to make it as hard as possible for his arrestors, who he sees as Nazis.

“They came in and arrested him like he is the biggest terrorist. It’s unbelievable. This needs to stop. People need to wake up. He is not a criminal. He is a clergyman” stressed Pastor Artur's brother.

