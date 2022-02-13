BREAKING: Police sabotage heavy equipment at Coutts

E-transfer (Canada): [email protected] - password RebelNews if required Cheques made out to Rebel News:

Rebel News Network Ltd.

PO Box 61056 Eglinton/Dufferin RO

Toronto, ON M6E 5B2 Crypto

Truckers who are protesting all COVID-19 mandates in Coutts, Alberta were surprised to learn that police sabotaged some of their vehicles.

Three excavator vehicles were parked on private land with permission from the owner.

RCMP had allegedly asked the owners to move the vehicles so they wouldn't be visible from the highway. The owners obliged, and sometime after moving the vehicles found the damage.

Damage reportedly included the cutting of electrical and control cables. And an expandable foam was sprayed inside the vehicle causing additional damage.

RCMP media representatives have confirmed that they were behind the damage.

(This is a developing story and more information will be provided.)