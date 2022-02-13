BREAKING: Police sabotage heavy equipment at Coutts
Police confirmed that they were behind the damage caused to vehicles on private land in Coutts, Alberta.
Truckers who are protesting all COVID-19 mandates in Coutts, Alberta were surprised to learn that police sabotaged some of their vehicles.
Three excavator vehicles were parked on private land with permission from the owner.
RCMP had allegedly asked the owners to move the vehicles so they wouldn't be visible from the highway. The owners obliged, and sometime after moving the vehicles found the damage.
Damage reportedly included the cutting of electrical and control cables. And an expandable foam was sprayed inside the vehicle causing additional damage.
RCMP media representatives have confirmed that they were behind the damage.
(This is a developing story and more information will be provided.)
BREAKING: Rebel News has confirmed that RCMP sabotaged three excavators to prevent their useage at the blockade in Coutts— Syd Fizzard 🇨🇦 (@SydFizzard) February 13, 2022
Full video coming soon
Help the truckers & farmers legal defence at https://t.co/FgSvcLwSPy pic.twitter.com/siiF0ZKVLX
Don't Get Censored
Big Tech is censoring us. Sign up so we can always stay in touch.
Don't Get Censored
Big Tech is censoring us. Sign up so we can always stay in touch.