Ottawa's mass immigration agenda proves population replacement theory is no conspiracy

Mass immigration fuels many of our current problems, a fact that seems undeniable in 2025.

Like a governor on a Hummer H3 that stops it from exceeding 155 km/h, any restriction on Canadian immigration has been eliminated.

Canada's updated Immigration Levels Plan reduces permanent resident targets to 395,000 in 2025, 380,000 in 2026, and 365,000 in 2027, down from an initial 500,000 annually. A November survey showed 54% of Canadians believe immigration levels are too high.

It was obvious then as it is now: Justin Trudeau did not care for immigration limits.

Now Prime Minister Mark Carney, his successor, is bringing in as many people as possible from unlikely sources.

Canada permitted 800,000 permanent and temporary residents into the country in Q1 2025, with 194,000 study permits and 491,400 work permits, including extensions.

That follows 471,550 new permanent residents, 766,520 temporary foreign workers, and 1,040,985 foreign students who entered Canada in 2023.

I was told this was a conspiracy theory.



I was told this was a conspiracy theory.

It's actually a 177-page UN report.

The agenda is clear: replace voters to get desired outcomes, as seen with Zoran Mamdani in New York City.

Mamdani, a recent citizen, openly expresses hatred for America, white people, capitalism, and the police. How did he win the Democratic primary for New York City mayor? Because 36% of New York's population is foreign-born.

Other cities have even higher percentages: Brampton, Ontario (59%), Mississauga (57%), Toronto (52%), Surrey (51%), Vancouver (49%), Montreal (41%). Calgary and Edmonton are also significantly foreign-born at 35%, similar to New York City.

This is part of a deliberate strategy the United Nations calls "replacement migration," a policy detailed in a serious UN paper titled "Replacement Migration: Is it a solution to declining and aging populations?" This confirms that population replacement is not conspiracy theory but actual policy.