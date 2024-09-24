Premier Danielle Smith announces protection from medical coercion in updated Bill of Rights

The Canadian Press / Jason Franson

Rebel News LIVE! Calgary Buy tickets to attend Rebel News LIVE! in Calgary, Alberta, emceed by Sheila Gunn Reid. buy tickets

“Our UCP government will be introducing legislation to amend and strengthen the Alberta Bill of Rights, a document that has stood as a safeguard for our civil liberties and freedoms for decades,” Premier Danielle Smith said in a video address to social media.

“Since its inception, the Alberta Bill of Rights has been a reflection of our shared values,” she added.

Smith lauded the importance of freedom of speech, religion and equality before the law during the three-minute announcement.

“It serves much like a constitutional document that ensures all provincial laws and policies align with those listed rights and freedoms,” she said on the updated document.

“One of the amendments we are making to the Bill of Rights is to reinforce the right of every Alberta to make their own choices regarding the medical treatments they receive.”

BREAKING: Alberta Premier Danielle Smith announces province will amend Bill of Rights to include vaccine refusal.



Legislation will be tabled in the coming weeks.https://t.co/j9Atf4HJFD pic.twitter.com/kMvfhz4uQO — Alex Dhaliwal (@westcdnfirst) September 24, 2024

Premier Smith told True North in July that updates to the Alberta Bill of Rights would include the right to refuse vaccination.

“In recent years, we’ve seen the challenges and hardship that can arise when that right to bodily autonomy is not protected,” she said. “It is my firm conviction that no Albertan should be pressured into accepting medical treatment without their consent.”

Smith’s pledge came during a town hall in Bonnyville in front of 300 party delegates, where she discussed strengthening liberties and freedoms.

“In the fall, we will be introducing legislation to amend Alberta’s Bill of Rights. Several amendments are being considered to strengthen Albertans’ individual and property rights, including an amendment to guarantee Albertans the right to accept or refuse a medical treatment,” she said at the time.

Premier Danielle Smith confirmed Albertans can refuse a vaccine, and the province intends to protect that right in an upcoming bill of rights amendment.https://t.co/BoYmy3EG11 — Rebel News (@RebelNewsOnline) July 26, 2024

During her 2022 bid for UCP leader and premier, Smith unsuccessfully lobbied for changes to the Alberta Human Rights Act that would have prohibited terminating employees on the grounds of vaccination status.

She called compelled vaccination a “human rights violation.”

The Public Health Act takes precedence over all laws except the Alberta Bill of Rights, prompting Smith to change course. She earlier said that unvaccinated Albertans experienced the most discrimination of any group in her lifetime.

BUY TICKETS

Premier Smith engaged in health-care reform last February, where she fired the entire Alberta Health Services’ board of directors just days after letting go of chief medical officer Dr. Deena Hinshaw.

Under Hinshaw’s leadership, AHS advised former premier Jason Kenney to impose draconian vaccine mandates. AHS officers frequently visited churches and small businesses to ensure compliance with protocols, fining, shutting down, and imprisoning those in contravention of pandemic laws, while politicians evaded orders unabated.