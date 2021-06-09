King Kenney and his court live luxuriously atop the Sky Palace, other rule breakers get punished

Premier Jason Kenney and some of his senior ministers — including Health Minister Tyler Shandro — were snapped enjoying a nice dining experience atop the so-called Sky Palace, which caused outrage among Albertans who felt the premier was allowed to violate public health measures, while pastors have been arrested and churches have been forced to move underground in the province.

Unsurprisingly, this struck a chord with Alberta-based Rebel Sheila Gunn Reid.

On yesterday's Rebel News DAILY Livestream, Sheila told David Menzies about how pictures of Premier Kenney and his ministers were being leaked, all while she was sitting in virtual court, covering the ongoing hearings for Pastor James Coates and Whistle Stop Cafe owner Chris Scott.