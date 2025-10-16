Premier Eby has 'anxiety' over Liberals putting Laurentian Canada first

Rebel News personalities address criticism regarding their on-air description of Premier David Eby as "freakishly tall," clarifying it as a statement of fact due to his 6'7" height.

The hosts point out the hypocrisy of a viewer who took offense to this, while simultaneously calling them "unprofessional" and using derogatory language in an email. They emphasize that "freakishly tall" is a mild descriptor compared to other potential criticisms of the Premier.

The discussion then pivots to Premier Eby's expressed anxiety over the federal government, particularly the "Carney liberals," prioritizing job protection in Ontario and Quebec over British Columbia amidst the ongoing tariff war.

Eby seeks increased federal financial support as U.S. tariffs threaten BC's forestry jobs. He laments that Ottawa, being geographically closer to Ontario and Quebec, often overlooks Western Canada's concerns.

Eby highlights the forestry industry's significant contribution to Canada's GDP and employment, asserting that it faces an "existential threat" from "profoundly unfair" and "unjustified" tariffs. He criticizes the federal government's lack of understanding regarding the industry's importance and vows to continue pushing for its recognition and support.

One host draws a parallel between Eby's defense of the forestry industry and the oil and gas sector, suggesting that the latter also faces similar challenges but from the B.C. government itself, rather than external tariffs.

The host humorously describes Eby's physique and then transitions to a strong critique of his leadership, labeling him the "worst premier BC has ever had."

Under Eby, B.C. has faced four credit downgrades and projects another next year, with a current $12.9 billion deficit. The host claims 70,000 skilled British Columbians left for provinces like Alberta in the past year, calling the province a "sinking ship."

Eby's anxiety is attributed to self-inflicted problems, and his blame on the "liberals" for needing more money is countered with a call for a better premier.