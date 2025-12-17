Scott Moe discusses guns, parents, immigration, the economy, and what comes next for Saskatchewan

In a wide-ranging end-of-the-year interview, Saskatchewan Premier Scott Moe outlined his government’s priorities as the province navigates federal overreach, economic uncertainty, and rapid social change.

On firearms, Moe explains that Saskatchewan is moving to insulate lawful firearms owners from being treated as criminals under Ottawa’s gun-control regime. While firearms law remains federal jurisdiction, Moe details provincial measures aimed at blocking enforcement, preventing confiscation, protecting the original value of firearms, and allowing for secure provincial storage — particularly for family heirlooms — until federal policy changes. The goal, he says, is to protect law-abiding citizens from bureaucratic criminalization rather than punish them for political symbolism.

Saskatchewan @PremierScottMoe tells @SheilaGunnReid why his government is trying to protect law-abiding firearm owners from the federal government's controversial gun 'buyback' program. pic.twitter.com/tbw0dztz7q — Rebel News (@RebelNewsOnline) December 17, 2025

Moe also stands firmly by Saskatchewan’s Parents’ Bill of Rights, despite backlash from activist groups and legal challenges. He argues the legislation reflects broad public support and reinforces a foundational principle: parents are responsible for their children. Moe adds that his government remains open to addressing the issue of protecting same-sex spaces for women and girls, emphasizing privacy, safety, and fairness — even when those discussions are politically sensitive.

Immigration is another key focus of the conversation.

Moe warns that Ottawa’s unconstrained approach has strained housing, health care, and education systems, while downloading costs onto the provinces. He calls for immigration policy to be economically focused, aligned with labour market needs, and tied to available housing and services. Moe says Saskatchewan has repeatedly sought greater provincial authority over immigration decisions, arguing that sustainable immigration benefits newcomers, communities, and the economy alike.

Saskatchewan @PremierScottMoe tells @SheilaGunnReid there's "more that needs to happen" to address Canada's immigration crisis.



The premier says the federal government's immigration policy should be focused "almost exclusively" on economic immigration that benefits Canada. pic.twitter.com/XszrbnIid2 — Rebel News (@RebelNewsOnline) December 17, 2025

On the economic front, Moe criticizes federal EV tariffs and mandates for triggering retaliatory canola tariffs that hurt Saskatchewan farmers and hopes to see a quick end to the protectionist policy that sacrificed Western farmers to protect green auto bailouts in Ontario.

.@SheilaGunnReid asks @PremierScottMoe if he foresees the Liberal government dropping tariffs on Chinese EVs as Western farmers are being hurt by retaliatory tariffs on canola products.



"The sooner the better," he says. pic.twitter.com/4IcamxEdbW — Rebel News (@RebelNewsOnline) December 17, 2025

Moe acknowledges growing separatist sentiment in Saskatchewan as a reflection of deep frustration with federal policies that restrict resource development and market access. While he understands that anger, he argues separation is not the answer, stressing that Saskatchewan’s priority must be securing economic independence within Confederation through reliable access to ports, pipelines, and global markets.

Looking ahead to 2026, he says access to primary health care is the province’s most pressing challenge, alongside affordability, public safety, and maintaining economic independence.