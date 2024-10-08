Premier Smith discusses 'hate speech provision' after Rebel News hit with human rights complaint

Alberta Premier Danielle Smith spoke with Rebel News CEO Ezra Levant about hate speech laws and human rights complaints at this year's Rebel News LIVE! event in Calgary.

Levant informed Smith that Rebel News has been hit with a human rights complaint under the so-called "hate speech provision." While discussing the complaint — which was not filed in Alberta — Levant noted that B.C, Saskatchewan, and Alberta still include the hate speech provision in their jurisdictions.

Levant explained to Smith that the provision states it is unlawful to publish anything "likely to expose a person to hatred or contempt."

The Alberta premier then discussed her own stance on hate speech legislation and said there are already clear lines drawn in the Criminal Code.

"My personal view on hate speech has been that the Criminal Code already draws the lines, and it has to be a very high bar," she said.

"And that is something that I think is very rarely used but it's been used in cases that I think most people would look at and say, 'well that seems like a legitimate use,' whereas I think the tribunals are very subjective," the premier added.

Learn more about the complaint and support Rebel News: